Lively Christmas markets ring in the festival cheer

The countdown has begun for Christmas and many community markets have sprung up in parts of the city ushering in the festive cheer. From scrumptious cakes to aromatic wines to multiple gifting options, these markets offer everything one needs for the season.

Stalls selling handicrafts, accessories, clothes, food items, organic soap cakes and pottery dot the many markets. Some of them support goods made by children with physical disabilities, juveniles, orphans and under-privileged families.

At the Christmas market at Banaswadi, a dyslexic boy and his mother, Achamma, were seen selling cupcakes and cookies they had baked. “My son loves baking. Every year, we set up a stall at a Christmas market and sell the cakes,” she said.

Ameli Ceciely from the Lions Club, who sells Christmas articles to encourage women entrepreneurship, said, “We want women to be economically independent and therefore, we motivate them to step out and earn a living. Inculcating leadership qualities in them, we are empowering not just one woman, but an entire generation.”

These markets have garnered a loyal following over the years.

Swati Ekka, a working professional, makes sure to step out of her house and explore different Christmas markets. She said, “What’s better than spending a merry Christmas by supporting people in need and using their beautifully curated stuff to decorate my house. I make sure to visit one of these Christmas markets each year.”