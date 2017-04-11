Little impact of Zero Tolerance traffic junctions

Major traffic junctions across the city are seeing large-scale upgrades as the Bengaluru Traffic Police is designating them as ‘Zero Tolerance’ zones. The exercise began in January but has not had the desired results as far as violations are concerned.

The traffic police are finding it very hard to enforce rules because of staff shortage. It doesn’t help that vehicle users flout rules with impunity. While the number of junctions is set to increase from 12 to 50 this year, experts say the ‘Zero Tolerance’ campaign is running the risk of becoming just another unsuccessful exercise at instilling traffic sense.

“Even now, most people are unaware of the rules at these junctions. Awareness will spread only if more of these junctions come up in residential areas. When motorists pass through such junctions near their homes every day, they will learn the rules better,” said M.N. Sreehari, traffic expert.

R. Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “We have booked more than 1.8 lakh cases at these junctions in the past three months. These are just the spot fines. There is a separate count for camera-based cases. The number of violations has come down. We see lot of improvement in the behaviour of motorists, but it is definitely not zero.”

It is not possible to deploy full-fledged checking squads at all Zero Tolerance junctions during peak hours as traffic control takes priority, he said.

Faced with the uphill task of educating the owners of over 65 lakh vehicles in the city, the traffic police are trying various methods to instil respect for traffic rules among vehicle users. Their hopes are pinned on the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, which was cleared by the Union Cabinet recently. The Bill will exponentially increase the fines for various violations and will act as an deterrent to wilful violators, Mr. Hithendra said.

Rule-breakers

Spot cases booked at Zero Tolerance junctions: 1.8 lakh*

Total cases booked by BTP across city: 17 lakh*

* January - March 2017