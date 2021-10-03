Literacy programme for prisoners

As many as 100 convicts at the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara were enrolled in a literacy programme organised jointly by the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services and the Education Department on Saturday.

“A survey conducted by the Prison Department had found that out of the 4,800 inmates, 350 were illiterate,” said Ranganath P., chief superintendent of the prison.

As part of the project, 100 illiterate convicts were selected and divided into batches of of 10. One literate inmate, a graduate, will be assigned to each batch for six months. After the completion of the batch, the trained inmates will be issued certificates from the department and will be asked to train the remaining inmates, Mr. Ranganath added.