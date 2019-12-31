Bengaluru

Liquor shops in Bengaluru to remain open till 2 am on New Year’s eve

The Bengaluru Police have made elaborate arrangements to prevent untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations in the city.

The Karnataka government has extended the timings for the sale of liquor on January 1, 2020 by one hour - from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Minister for Excise H. Nagesh told presspersons that timings have been extended to cater to the demand of consumers on New Year’s Eve.

He said liquor shops should obtain the required permission from the Excise Department of the State for serving liquor till 2 a.m..

The Bengaluru Police have also made elaborate arrangements to prevent untoward incidents during the celebrations. More than 1,500 surveillance cameras and drones have been set up. Additional police forces have been deployed on MG Road and Brigade Road, and closed movement of vehicles on flyovers in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

