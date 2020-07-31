Liquor boutique survives distance test

A survey, conducted on the direction of the Karnataka High Court, has found that retail liquor boutique Tonique, housed in a building on Mahatma Gandhi Road-Kasturba Road junction, is well beyond 100 metres from a place of worship and a government office.

The court, in July first week, had directed the government to measure the distance to a church on M.G. Road and the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) on Kasturba Road.

It was found, in the survey, that the distance between the entrance of the liquor boutique to the church is 144 metres and to the office of the DCP is 126.5 metres.

The provisions of the Karnataka Excise Licences (General Conditions) Rules, 1967, prescribe that no liquor shop be allowed within a distance of 100 metres from educational institutions, religious places, hospitals, and government offices.

The survey was ordered after A.V. Amaranathan filed a PIL alleging that licence was granted in violation of the Excise Rules, and disputed the government’s contention that the distance is more than 100 metres.

Accepting the outcome of the survey, a division bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M.I. Arun said that the licence granted was not contrary to the law while observing that the petition does not survive for further consideration.