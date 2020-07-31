Liquor boutique survives distance test

A survey, conducted on the direction of the Karnataka High Court, has found that retail liquor boutique Tonique, housed in a building on Mahatma Gandhi Road-Kasturba Road junction, is well beyond 100 metres from a place of worship and a government office.
The court, in July first week, had directed the government to measure the distance to a church on M.G. Road and the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) on Kasturba Road.
It was found, in the survey, that the distance between the entrance of the liquor boutique to the church is 144 metres and to the office of the DCP is 126.5 metres.
The provisions of the Karnataka Excise Licences (General Conditions) Rules, 1967, prescribe that no liquor shop be allowed within a distance of 100 metres from educational institutions, religious places, hospitals, and government offices.
The survey was ordered after A.V. Amaranathan filed a PIL alleging that licence was granted in violation of the Excise Rules, and disputed the government’s contention that the distance is more than 100 metres.
Accepting the outcome of the survey, a division bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M.I. Arun said that the licence granted was not contrary to the law while observing that the petition does not survive for further consideration.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath