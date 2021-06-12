Liquor ₹1.25 lakh worth seized from duo driving to Tamil Nadu

The K.P. Agrahara police on Friday arrested two men for transporting 276 litres of alcohol worth around ₹1.25 lakh concealed among a load of vegetables. The accused — Velu Iyanar and Santosh — were arrested on Magadi Main Road during a routine vehicle check. According to the police, they were heading to Tamil Nadu where they were planning to sell the liquor for a higher price.

“The accused had concealed the alcohol bottles inside crates filled with vegetables. They chose to transport the alcohol in a goods vehicles to avoid police scrutiny,” said a police officer.