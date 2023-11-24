Lights, camera, action! Namma Metro reopens its premises and trains for film shooting

November 24, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), which had stopped giving permission for shooting films on Namma Metro premises and trains in 2019, has now decided to reopen its premises for film shootings.

The BMRCL released guidelines and regulations for filming within its premises and on rolling stock on Friday, November 24. According to a BMRCL official, the previous suspension of permissions for shooting commercial films and advertisements was driven by safety and security reasons.

“However, we had granted permission for the filming of documentaries related to government schemes and programmes at stations and aboard the trains,” the official added.

“Now, we have received numerous requests for filming, and considering it as an additional source of revenue, we have resumed granting permission for film shooting,” an official said.

Charges

Those who want to shoot in metro trains and on its premises have to keep a security deposit of ₹6,00,000 in the form of a Demand Draft Banker Cheque or e-Bank Guarantee. A license fee (non-refundable) of ₹50,000 per hour or a maximum of ₹ 6,00,000 per day plus taxes as applicable will be charged by the BMRCL.

The release stated that the charges for the use of rolling stocks after the revenue operation hours of BMRCL are ₹20,000 per hour in addition to the licence fee. Rolling stock hire charges for use during regular service hours is ₹40,000 per hour. The rolling stock is available only between 6 a.m. - 8 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 11 p.m..

In case of drone shooting in the station area, track area, above the train, special approval is required for which tariff is to be hiked by 25% of the regular tariff. Meanwhile, Kannada films will be charged 25% less on the suggested fee schedule. Video shooting for government news channels is permitted free of cost after verbal or written consultation with the Managing Director of BMRCL by the Chief Public Relation Officer.

Earlier, various Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movies, documentaries, and commercial advertisements were filmed at Namma Metro stations and trains.