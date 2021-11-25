Life imprisonment for 2 in stadium blast case

Bengaluru

25 November 2021 21:29 IST

The city civil and sessions court on Thursday sentenced Ghayur Ahmad Jamali and Aftab Alam, who were found guilty in the April 17, 2010, blasts at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to rigorous life imprisonment. The court had earlier sentenced them to seven years imprisonment.

The Central Crime Branch of the Benglauru police had appealed against the sentence in the High Court which after a hearing remitted the matter back to the session courts for fresh consideration, a senior police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

In June 2020, Jamali and Alam were convicted after they plead guilty to placing the bombs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of an IPL match. The two bombs exploded injuring 15 people, including policmen.

Delhi police arrested the accused and handed them over to the CCB after confirming their role in the stadium blast case. The accused confessed that they stayed in a rented house in Tumakuru for a month and assembled the bombs from explosive material provided to them by IM operatives.