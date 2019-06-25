Librarian found bleeding in Vidhana Soudha washroom

A 43-year-old man allegedly attempted to end his life in the washroom of Vidhana Soudha on Monday. The incident caused panic in the corridors of power.

According to the police, Revanna Kumar from Anoor village at Chintamani works as an assistant librarian at the gram panchayat office on a contract basis.

Plea for regularisation

“On Monday afternoon, he walked to the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha to meet officials to submit an application for regularisation of his service. We are yet to determine whether he met anyone,” said a police officer.

Found in washroom

Around 1.30 p.m., a few people who entered the washroom found Revanna lying in a pool of blood and alerted the security personnel.

“We took him to Bowring Hospital where he is recovering,” said the police who are yet to identify the tool or weapon he used to injure himself.

The police recovered an identity card, an appointment letter and an application to regularise his service from Revanna.

The Vidhana Soudha police have taken up a case and are waiting for the librarian to recover to question him.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Phone 104 for help)