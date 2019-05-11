Bengaluru

Librarian booked for sexual harassment

A 19-year-old student has filed a complaint against a librarian at VV Towers for allegedly sexually harassing her when she visited the library. In her complaint, she said the incident took place on May 3.

She told the police that when she asked for a few on books on B.R. Ambedkar, the librarian, Satish Kumar, promised to issue her 500 books if she agreed to spend time with him. He also allegedly made gestures and misbehaved with her following which the victim returned home and narrated the incident to her family. She filed a complaint on May 9.

“We have taken up a case against Satish Kumar and charged him with outraging the modesty of a woman,” said the Vidhana Soudha police.

