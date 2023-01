January 13, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - Bengaluru

This week, food became a love language and a means of empowerment in Bengaluru with the launch of Pride Cafe, a food truck, at WeWork Galaxy on Residency Road in an effort to provide employment and visibility to members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

An initiative by the Solidarity Foundation in partnership with WeWork, Amadeus and Agape Hospitality Consultants, the cafe aims to offer breakfast, lunch and snacks to those working and passing by WeWork Galaxy.