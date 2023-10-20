HamberMenu
LGBTQ+ community writes to Modi

October 20, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Working Class Community Activists (WCCA), comprising LGBTQ+ communities, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to amend the Special Marriage Act of 1954 after the Supreme Court refused to legalise same sex marriage.

Akkai Padmashali, a transgender woman and a member of the community, in the letter said the LGBTQ+ community has equal rights like any other citizens and their marriage should be legalised. Many members want to get into wedlock, she added. 

The letter addressed to Mr. Modi requested him to bring an amendment including community members in the Act, giving recognition to their marriage.

The letter said that as the SC had said this should be decided by Parliament, now it should take the right step.

