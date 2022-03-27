Less than 200 garment workers have availed themselves of free BMTC bus passes

A file photo of BMTC buses.

March 27, 2022 21:27 IST

The ambitious Vanitha Sangathai scheme introduced by the Karnataka Government to provide free bus passes to garment workers continues to receive a lukewarm response

The ambitious Vanitha Sangathai scheme introduced by the Karnataka Government to provide free bus passes to garment workers continues to receive a lukewarm response. Since the launch of the initiative this January, barely less than 200 garment workers have availed themselves of the passes.

When the initiative was launched, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had estimated that 3 lakh workers in the city, working in 800 factories, would benefit from it.

Advertising

Advertising

But in the first month, it issued only 14 passes. In February, BMTC issued 38 passes, and mid-March another 129 garment workers had availed themselves of the passes. While the number of passes issued is steadily increasing, it represents but a small fraction of the garment industry workforce.

People working for the rights of garment workers in the city said that apathy on the part of the Karnataka Labour Welfare Board is the reason why the project has not been getting a more robust response.

“The board has entrusted the responsibility on garment factory owners to identify the beneficiaries. The onus is on them to approach the board for passes to be issued. This is a major drawback,” said Jayaram K. R., legal advisor of the Garments and Textile Workers’ Union.

He suggested that the board should invite applications from workers themselves and verify their credentials with help of Provident Fund, Aadhaar, and other documents. “After the verification process, measures should be taken to issue passes to garment workers,” he added.

A regular non-AC monthly bus pass costs around ₹1,050 and a majority of garment workers find it unaffordable. As per the policy decision, garment factories and the State Government will each bear 40% of the cost of the pass, while the BMTC will bear the remaining 20%.

In Bengaluru, some garment factories provide transport services to their employees. A majority of the workers rely on autos or make the commute by foot.

Mr. Jayaram added that the State Government should take measures to introduce the Vanitha Sangathi scheme in other districts such as Mysuru, Shivamogga, Mandya, Hubballi, and others. “If the project is introduced in other districts, thousands of workers will benefit as transportation is a huge problem,” he said.

Managing director of BMTC V. Anbukumar said that he has written to the Labour Department to take up the matter with the garment factories to create more awareness about the initiative among garment workers. “We have apprised the Labour Department about the response received so far. We have asked it to take up the matter with the garment factory owners to popularise the scheme. The BMTC has printed the required number of passes and is always ready to issue them,” he said.