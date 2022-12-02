Leopards elusive to Forest Department’s traps 

December 02, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The two leopards, which are on the prowl on the outskirts of the city, have been elusive to the traps set by the Forest Department.

The leopard, which had killed a spotted deer in Turahalli State Forest Area on November 31, has not been spotted since the last two days. Forest Department officials said that the big cat might have further gone deep into the forest after attacking its prey.

“The total area of the Turahalli State Forest is 519 acres, the Turahalli Minor Forest is 579 acres, and the spot where the deer carcass was found is about 6 km away from the Bannerghatta National Park. So, the leopard might have gone into the forest and it is very difficult to spot the animal in such a large area,” said Ravishankar S.S., Deputy Conservator of Forest, Bengaluru Urban Division.

Mr. Ravishankar added that the search for the elusive animal would continue for one more week and urged the residents of the locality to be vigilant. There were also rumours that a food delivery agent was attacked by a leopard. However, this was refuted by the officials.

The other leopard, which had been spotted near Chikkajala on Kempegowda International Airport Road, has also remained elusive to the traps set up by the department near the ITC Factory.

Mr. Ravishankar said that CCTV visuals have captured the movements of the leopard a couple of days ago, but since then, it has not been spotted. “Leopards are elusive animals, they have never attacked any human in Bengaluru. Their prey are usually deer or canines, so there is no need to panic,” Mr. Ravishankar said.

Meanwhile, another incident of a leopard attacking a cow has been reported in Chennapura village near Nandi Hills. The farming community is worried about the presence of the big cat in the vicinity.