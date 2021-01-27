Leopard suspected to have moved to Hulimavu lake

27 January 2021 07:11 IST

The leopard that was sighted in an apartment complex in Begur is suspected to have moved towards Hulimavu lake, forest officials said.

After being captured on CCTV camera at Prestige Song of the South apartment complex on Saturday, Forest Department officials stepped up combing operations.

S.M. Shivaratreshwara, Range Forest Officer, K.R. Puram, who is heading the operations, said there was no sighting of the leopard despite using drones with cameras from Monday.

“It is a very sensitive animal. We suspect it migrated towards Hulimavu lake,” he said.