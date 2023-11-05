ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard ‘spotted’ off NICE Road  in Bengaluru

November 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

Days after an elusive leopard, which was wandering in AECS Layout and Kudlu Gate near Singasandra area since October 28, was shot dead by forest officials during its capture, another leopard has been reportedly sighted in Chikkathogur off NICE Road.

Staff of a relocation firm reportedly sighted the leopard on Saturday night, besides a resident who is also said to have spotted the big cat near a temple in Chikkathogur.

Residents have also spotted pug marks of the animal and have alerted officials about the sighting.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) S.S. Lingaraja confirmed to The Hindu that residents of the locality have informed the Forest Department about the sightings, but said these are yet to be verified.

“People have been telling us that they have sighted a leopard in the area. But it is not yet verified,” said Mr. Lingaraja.

Asked if search teams have been deployed to track the leopard, he said,’‘ Only when it is verified that there is a sighting we will deploy teams. As of now, it is not verified.”

On November 1, a feline which was on the prowl for five days was shot by officials while attempting to capture it after the animal attacked an official.

