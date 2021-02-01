Leopard spotted in city apartment caught

Days after a leopard was spotted at an apartment complex in Begur in the city, creating panic among the residents, it was finally trapped near the apartment early on Monday.
S.M. Shivaratreshwara, Range Forest Officer, K.R. Puram range, who was heading the operations, told The Hindu that the leopard was caught near a rock hill right outside the apartment, where a trap was laid for it. "Higher officers will decide on the next course of action as to where it will be rehabilitated," he said.
The leopard was first sighted by a CCTV camera at the Prestige Song of the South apartment complex on January 23. Forest department officials and the police then launched an operation to capture it, who, apart from launching combing operations, also set up drones with cameras to follow its movement after it was spotted on two days near the apartment. It was then suspected to have migrated towards Hulimavu lake.
Forest department officials had suspected the leopard to have strayed in from the nearby Bannerghatta park in search of food and landed at the apartment as it has around 50 acres of space around with a lot of bushes and rock hill.
