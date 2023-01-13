ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard rumour: Bangalore University issues caution notice

January 13, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With rumours and a video clip of a leopard being spotted in Bangalore University doing the rounds, the university has clarified that the clip is not of the campus.

However, the Registrar (Administration) has issued a caution notice to all students and staff.

“A video of a leopard on the university campus went viral on electronic and social media. Therefore, the students of the university campus, particularly the hostel students and all the staff, should be aware and stop traveling at night,” said the notice.

Lokesh Ram, research student of the university, told The Hindu, “On Thursday (Jan. 12), some walkers said that they saw a leopard on campus. The university informed the Forest Department and the department conducted a search operation. But the leopard was not found.”

