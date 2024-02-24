Lending dominated fintech M&As in 2023 amid increased regulatory scrutiny: GrowthPal study

February 24, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Lending fintechs made 30% of the total fintech acquisitions recorded in 2023 amid increased regulatory scrutiny around the sub-sector, according to an analysis by GrowthPal, a data-driven deal sourcing platform.

The other two sub-sectors with high acquisition frequency were payments and wealthtech. While wealthtech and payments have recorded high M&A volumes over the past two years, the spurt in lending sub-sector acquisitions is a recent trend. This could be an aftermath of the growing regulatory scrutiny in the lending space.

According to the GrowthPal database, there have been around 30 acquisition deals in the Indian fintech space in 2023, as compared to 37 and 29 deals in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Some of the notable M&A deals in lending were Bridge2Capital acquired by IIFL Finance, FinFort acquired by Yubi, and ORO Wealth acquired by InCred Capital among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

70% decline

There has also been a decline in the establishment of new fintech start-ups over the years. In 2023, around 20 fintech start-ups were incorporated in India, as compared to 45 and 73 new start-ups in 2022 and 2021, respectively. This is about 70% less than the new fintech start-ups incorporated in 2021. In this analysis, GrowthPal excluded start-ups that had less than 10 employees or did not have a website or LinkedIn page.

“During 2020 and 2021, both regulators and founders gained insights into the capabilities and limitations of emerging fintech products. However, the subsequent introduction of new regulations and compliance measures across industries has created a challenging environment for launching new fintech ventures,” said Maneesh Bhandari, Founder and CEO of Growthpal.

The report added that while these protective measures are essential for industry integrity, they have inadvertently impeded the establishment and growth of innovative fintech startups, contributing to the observed reduction in new company formations in the fintech sector.

M&As by large companies

Out of the 30 acquisitions in 2023, 20 buyers were large acquirers (more than 1,000 employees or funding over $50 million), six were mid-sized acquirers (more than 500 employees or funding over $20 million), and five were small acquirers (fewer than 500 employees or funding less than $20 million).

The key reason for acquiring was product enhancement and adding more capabilities to the existing product stack. The other reasons included client acquisition, Geography expansion, and market expansion. In 2022, out of the 26 acquirers, 15 buyers were large acquirers, three mid-sized acquirers and eight small acquirers. The highest deals happened in the Enabler segments (35%), followed by payments (30%) and wealthtech (21%)

According to the GrowthPal report, the fintech ecosystem is heavily dependent on venture capital (VC) backing to ensure the viability of its operations, as monetisation has been a challenge in the fintech space. “As a result, start-ups operating in the fintech sector have found themselves relying extensively on VC funding to support and propel their growth initiatives, encompassing strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and expansion into new markets,” said Bhandari.

The global fintech sector garnered $46 billion in funding between Q3 2022 to Q3 2023, as compared to the $119 billion raised between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022. This signifies fintech companies’ growing focus on rightsizing and business fundamentals.

Talking about the future outlook for the fintech sector, the GrowthPal report said, “In 2024, the trends that will dominate the fintech place include disruption by AI in financial services, the rise of digital lending marketplaces through open banking and APIs, and the increasing significance of sustainable solutions for fintech to address industry challenges and remain competitive.”

Further, regtechs (regulatory tech) are also expected to play an important role in reshaping the fintech landscape, with AI and data analytics simplifying compliance and reducing costs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.