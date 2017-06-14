Legislature panel for probe into Herohalli tank dredging scam

The Legislature Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj Institutions has recommended to the government to conduct an inquiry into the findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India that an excess amount of ₹38.6 lakh had been paid to contractors for dredging Herohalli tank in Bengaluru.

The CAG had found that the contractors had claimed additional funds for transporting the silt for a distance of 15 km. But the distance between Herohalli tank and the place where the silt was dumped was just 8 km, as measured using Google Map.

Referring to this, the contractors had claimed that they had to take a longer route to reach the destination following objections by the traffic police and the public who complained of inconvenience. The contractors had also said that road-widening work had come in the way of movement of trucks transporting silt.

Inquiries found that the road-widening work was completed much before dredging was taken up, the CAG had observed.

Referring to this, the legislature committee said the reasons cited by the contractors were suspicious as there was no document to prove that the police had objected to the movement of silt-laden trucks. The legislature committee recommended that an inquiry should be ordered against the BBMP officials who permitted the contractors to claim excess funds.