Legislators’ local area development funds to be released immediately

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday assured the legislators that the remaining funds towards the legislators’ local area development (LAD) funds would be released immediately.

In his reply to the Governor’s speech in the Legislative Council, he said he would issue orders for the immediate release of the funds.

The issues was raised by several MLCs, who said that nearly ₹450 crore towards the LAD funds was yet to be released, and that the Council members were yet to receive ₹1.5 crore out of the ₹2 crore for this financial year. “The fund would lapse if the money was not released this year,” JD(S) member K.T. Srikante Gowda said.

In his reply, Mr. Yediyurappa said that ₹700 crore was available, and that he would immediately release it.

Which party is ‘zero’?

In a friendly banter, Leader of the Opposition S.R. Patil said the ruling BJP would be “zero” without Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, which was opposed by the BJP members in the Legislative Council.

BJP member Pranesh said there was no question of zero in the BJP. “When Atalji [former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee]was there, he was our hero and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a hero. Likewise, Mr. Yediyurappa is our hero here,” he said.

Adding to it, another BJP member Tejaswini said it was true that the Congress without Siddaramaiah or the Janata Dal (Secular) without H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy would be zero. Later, when Mr. Yediyurappa was replying to the Governor’s speech, the Opposition benches tried to embarass BJP members by asking them the question again.