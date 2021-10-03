Legal wrangles hold up ‘B’ Khata conversions

According to an official, there were more than 5.7 lakh ‘B’ Khata properties in Bengaluru city.

Bengaluru

03 October 2021 22:35 IST

Civic body proposes restricting regularisation to sites

Though it was first proposed in 2018, lakhs of citizens are still waiting for the civic body to regularise their properties from ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had proposed to delink ‘B’ Khata from Akrama-Sakrama. This way, it would be able to issue ‘A’ Khata to all the applicable properties, but the proposal is stuck in legal wrangles.

Since 2008, the civic body, following directions of the State government, has not been issuing ‘A’ Khata (permanent property record) to properties that are in violation of government regulations. For such properties, for the purpose of tax collection, a separate register was created – B register. However, properties under this register have come to be known as ‘B’ Khata properties.

Senior civic officials told The Hindu that the high-level committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, had met a few times to discuss the delinking of the Khata issue from Akrama-Sakrama, which is still pending before the Supreme Court. To make way for the delinking, the State government had amended the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, in March 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

“The committee has now suggested restricting regularisation (issuing ‘A’ Khata to ‘B’ Khata properties) with the payment of betterment charges to just vacant sites and not include sites with buildings,” an official privy to the development said.

This is because regularisation of vacant sites is easier with not many legal hurdles. According to the official, there were more than 5.7 lakh ‘B’ Khata properties in the city, of which at least 1.4 lakh are vacant sites. The regularisation after payment of betterment charge could bring BBMP revenue amounting to ₹2,500 crore approximately, the official said.

Confirming the development, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the high-level committee had recently sought some clarification on the issue. “The matter is fraught with a lot of issues. It is now up to the government to take a call on the matter,” he added.

Leaders of various political parties have sought regularisation of ‘B’ Khata properties in the city in the interest of owners of such properties. Currently, owners of ‘B’ Khata properties cannot avail bank loans, get building plan approvals or occupancy/ completion certificates from the BBMP, sell the property at the prevailing market rates, or divide the property.

What is ‘B’ Khata property?

Properties that are in violation of government regulations are registered under B register. Those in the register are called ‘B’ Khata properties. Properties under the B register are either those in unauthorised layouts or on layouts formed on revenue land, buildings that are in violation of the BBMP’s building bylaws, and buildings constructed without building plan approval.