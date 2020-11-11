LED light project nearing completion in four government buildings

11 November 2020 08:22 IST

₹1.94 crore project is funded by Bengaluru Smart City Ltd.

By the end of November, four important government buildings in the heart of the city will be more energy efficient. The conventional tubelights and fluorescent lights in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, Visvesvaraya Towers and M.S. Building are being replaced with energy-efficient LED lights.

The project is being funded by the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. and was taken up following directions from the high powered steering committee, headed by the Chief Secretary.

According to sources, more than 11,000 lights will be replaced at a cost of ₹1.94 crore. The project has been taken up in coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD) and Urban Development Department (UDD), and a tripartite agreement was signed by the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd., PWD and the contractor.

Sources said that the main objective of the project is to reduce dependency on conventional lights by moving to energy efficient lighting, illuminate the premises of all four buildings, especially the basement areas.

A senior official in Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. told The Hindu that the PWD was the executing authority for the project and already ₹1.25 crore has been released to the department. Nearly 80% of the work had been completed. “There are certain technical difficulties that have cropped up. We are trying to sort them out to ensure that the project is completed by November-end,” the official said.

Once all the lights are replaced, there will be a minimum of 50% energy saving. This will be due to decrease in power consumption, given that LED lights are touted as being most energy efficient. A PWD official involved in the project execution said that the extent of energy savings can be determined only after all the lights have been replaced and power bills compared. “The power bills are cleared and paid by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, which is the parent department and owner of the four government buildings,” he said.