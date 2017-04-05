Lecturers yet to submit videos

Lecturers in degree colleges and universities have opposed the order of the Higher Education Department to take videos of some of their lectures.

The department had said that all faculty members should submit the videos to an expert committee constituted at the university level, which would give suggestions on how to improve teaching methods.

But more than three months after the order was issued, a majority of the lecturers have not submitted the videos.

H.C. Ramanna, General Secretary, Karnataka Government College Teachers Association, said that recording classes required meticulous preparation and is not practically viable. “What is the use of recording and storing videos? There are other ways to gather opinion on the quality of lectures,” he said.

Although the association had urged officials to withdraw the order, they have been getting reminders to submit the videos. “Instead of spending money on recording videos, it could be used to obtain tools that would help teachers in the classrooms,” said Mr. Ramanna.

The Federation of University Teachers’ Association Karnataka too had submitted letters to the department opposing this move. Ramachandra Gowda, president of the association, termed it an insult to the teaching community. “Why should only teachers be subjected to this surveillance?”