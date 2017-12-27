Lecturers boycott evaluation; BU UG exam results likely to be delayed

The results of nearly 3.5 lakh undergraduate students in colleges affiliated to Bangalore University (BU) are likely to be delayed as lecturers boycotted evaluation on Tuesday.

This is expected to have a cascading effect not only on the results but also the reopening of colleges, which is scheduled for January 10.

Hundreds of lecturers staged a protest on the Central College premises and refused to allow any lecturer to start evaluation. None of the around 4,000 lecturers deployed for evaluation duty turned up for work on Tuesday, the first day of the odd semester exam evaluation.

The lecturers are protesting as some of them have been asked to repay the arrears they got though they were not eligible to get it. The lecturers have also threatened to barge into Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi’s residence. Their protest has received the support of several MLCs. H. Prakash, president of the Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association, said they had decided to continue with their protest as neither officials of the Department of Higher Education nor the State government had listened to their grievances and offered any solution.