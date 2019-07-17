Lecturer, student killed in accident

A 35-year-old lecturer and a 17-year-old student were killed and eight others injured in an accident at Bhattarahalli signal in K.R. Puram on Monday night.

The accident occurred when the car ferrying college students crashed into a road divider. Venkatesh Shesha Reddy, a physics lecturer at a private college, who was behind in his motorcycle rammed into the car. While Mr. Reddy was declared brought dead, his wife Preethi and their eight-year-old daughter Keerthi survived. According to the police, it was miracle that Keerthi escaped with minor injuries. “However, her mother sustained multiple injuries and is in the ICU as her condition is critical,” said the police.

The family was heading to meet their relatives in Hoskote on their motorcycle after taking their daughter to hospital for a check-up. The family hails from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh and moved to Bengaluru just a year ago.

Tejas, who was in the car that hit the divider, died in hospital. His friends — Nishant, 18, Manju, 19, Sanjeev, 20, Rosy, 18, and Madhu, 18, escaped with minor injuries. The police have booked a case against the car driver Subrahmaniyam, 25.

“Subrahmaniyam has sustained multiple injuries and we are waiting for him to recover so that we can question him,” said the police, adding that they have booked a case against him. He has been charged for death due to negligence.

Passers-by who noticed the freak accident shifted the injured to hospital before alerting the K.R. Puram police. “The car was speeding and the driver lost control,” said M.J. Lokesh, traffic Police Inspector.