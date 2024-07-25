GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lecture series on women and science in Bengaluru by Obaid Siddiqi Chair at the Archives at NCBS

Dr. Chadha’s research interests include science studies, feminist theories, and post-colonial studies

Published - July 25, 2024 11:35 am IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Dr Gita Chadha, the third Obaid Siddiqi Chair at the Archives at NCBS, Bengaluru will deliver the lectures this week.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Obaid Siddiqi Lectures, a series of annual lectures delivered by the Obaid Siddiqi Chair in the History and Culture of Science at the Archives at NCBS, will take place in Bengaluru this week. Dr. Gita Chadha, the third Obaid Siddiqi Chair at the Archives at NCBS, will deliver the lectures, covering her body of work and the research she conducted at NCBS with faculty about their gendered experiences in science.

Dr. Chadha was formerly a faculty member at the Department of Sociology in the University of Mumbai. Her research interests include science studies, feminist theories, and post-colonial studies. In these lectures, she will explore the contours of feminist science studies, archiving the gendered experiences of women in science and questions about masculinities in science.

Lectures are free and open to all. To know more, visit this site.

Details of the three talks are as follows:

July 25 | Contours of Feminist Science Studies

Surana College (near South End Circle metro station), Seminar Hall, 4 p.m.

July 26 | ‘STEMinism’ and Feminism: Archiving Women in Science

Bangalore International Centre, auditorium, 6.30 p.m.

July 27 | A Feminist Unpacking of the ‘Man of Science’

National Centre for Biological Sciences, Lecture Hall 1 (Haapus), 4 p.m.

Related Topics

bengaluru / research

