LCA division inaugurated

03 February 2021 08:28 IST

The second plant of HAL’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) division, which will increase the production capacity, was inaugurated in Bengaluru by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

HAL has received a contract for delivery of 83 LCA Mk1A aircraft. The 83 aircraft will be produced in collaboration with more than 500 partners across India, and the delivery will commence 36 months from signing of the contract. Delivery will be completed in a decade. A release said that HAL would be delivering 16 aircraft in a year to the IAF.

Advertising

Advertising