Lawyers volunteer their services for anti-CAA protesters

The Legal Services Clinic of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has made a portal with a list of lawyers who can help out with the protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

They have published a list of advocates in different States which includes 18 advocates in the city. The website gives details of what one should do when detained or arrested, basic precautionary measures one should take during protests. Details of lawyers, who have volunteered to help, are also being circulated on WhatsApp.

Several lawyers have volunteered to help protesters who were detained or arrested by the police during Thursday’s protest. They went to Adugodi, Ashoknagar, S.J. Park, Chamarajpet and Wilson Garden police stations where the protesters had been taken.