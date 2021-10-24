Bengaluru

Launching girder rests on metro pier, BMRCL attributes it to mechanical failure

The launching girder. Photo: Special Arrangement  

A launching girder at a metro construction site near Udupi Garden Signal in BTM Layout Second stage, ‘rested’ on a metro pier instead of taking support from its own legs on the morning of October 24, around 6.25 a.m. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials attributed it to mechanical failure. In a statement, BMRCL said that no casualties were reported after the incident.

“The launching girder will be taken down safely. Further action will be carried out as per contract provisions.”

Under phase II of Namma Metro, BMRCL is building an elevated line metro from R.V. Road to Bommasandra and a metro-cum-road flyover from Ragi Gudda to Silk Board.


