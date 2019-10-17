Last-mile connectivity from metro stations

Mass transit agencies have yet to successfully provide last mile connecitity to metro commuters. Executive Director (last mile connectivity and asset management) of BMRCL Kalpana Kataria said that some of the concerns will be addressed in Phase II. These include making provisions for bus bays, and designated space for other vehicles like autos and cabs. “If BMTC operates mini-buses from the stations, it will help passengers,” she said.

BMRCL is in the process of introducing mobility cards as per the specification of fixed by Centre on National Common Mobility Card (one nation one card). The trial will start from January 20.