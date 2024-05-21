Charaka Women’s Co-operative Society, in collaboration with Desi Trust and Ragi Kana, organised Uttariya, a five-day series of events at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur from May 17 to May 21.

Inaugurated by former chief secretary K. Sudhakar Rao, Uttariya is an exhibition-cum-sale of handloom and handmade products. The first exhibition, held from May 17-18, featured handwoven fabric, sarees, stoles and readymade garments by Desi, Tula and other premium brands. Handmade products made of natural fibres, such as wool, banana fibre and bamboo, which are of high quality and are known for their authenticity were displayed.

From May 19 onward, a three-day exhibition of paintings by several artists, titled “People’s Art”, is being displayed at the gallery. The price of the paintings on sale range from ₹5,000 to ₹1,00,000. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Grama Swaraj Nidhi, a rural livelihood fund that will be set up to help artisans and organisations working towards ensuring sustainable livelihoods for rural enterprises.

Theatre maker, social activist, and the founder of Desi, Prasanna, told The Hindu that funds raised through the exhibition will be used to help artists and handloom groups across India grow. “This event has many aspects to it. One is Charaka growing into being the largest producer of naturally dyed handloom in India. We now feel that we should share this know-how with other such groups in the country that are trying to grow in the field, but have failed badly through product profiling. Funds raised through this event will be used to help such groups and artists.”

The exhibition ends on May 21, and is open to the public from 10.30 a.m to 8.00 p.m.