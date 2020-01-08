Last date for schools to upload fees is January 31

Private school managements, who refuse to display the fee structure, have been issued a strict warning by the government. The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has once again reiterated that they must immediately display the fee structure on the department’s website, failing which it will initiate legal action.

The last date to upload the fee structure for the 2020-21 academic year is January 31. The department had initially announced that the deadline would be December 31, but decided to extend it after many private schools did not comply with the order.

Managements have to give details of the fees for students in every grade and also upload the audit report of the previous financial year. The details will be updated on the department’s ‘Know My school’ page.

“Schools also have to upload the SSLC examination results along with the fee structure,” said an official.

The department has stipulated that the fee structure should include recurring costs. Managements are allowed to charge an additional differential fee that can vary depending on the location of the school. The additional fee ranges from 70% of the recurring fee in gram panchayat and town panchayat limits to about 100% in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas.

Besides this, schools are allowed to charge a special development fee of ₹2,500, but cannot hike the fees by more than 15% from the previous academic year.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that while they have no objection to declaring the fees, he criticised the fee structure mandated by the government on the grounds that it is rigid. “School managements are unable to comply with it. It does not consider all the costs that we incur. We want the department to hear our grievances, but they refuse to even engage in a dialogue with us,” he said.

The association has also demanded that the differential fee, based on location, should be done away with, and a common fee introduced.