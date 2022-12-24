ADVERTISEMENT

Large cache of ganja aimed at New Year celebrations seized in Bengaluru

December 24, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Konanakunte police have hauled in a big cache of ganja aimed at the New Year celebrations in the city. The police have recovered 263.7 kilograms of ganja worth ₹35 lakh from a dilapidated house used by a gang to store the narcotics. 

Acting on a tip-off of ganja being stored in the abandoned house, the Konanakunte police raided the house, seized the large cache of ganja stored in plastic sacks, and arrested two men, Jagil Sethi, 44, and Murali, 26, both hailing from Odisha.

The duo had allegedly bought ganja from tribal settlements on the Odisha-Telangana border for a lower price in anticipation of a huge demand for the New Year celebrations in the city, police sources said. 

In another case, the Banaswadi police arrested Shabbir, 26, hailing from Kerala, and recovered ₹2 lakh worth of 50 grams of MDMA crystals he was peddling.

According to the police, Shabbir had come to the city four months ago and was working as a cab driver, but took to peddling drugs, as the money from driving a cab was not enough to solve financial difficulties back home.

