Language courses in Bengaluru

The courses are being offered by Centre for Global languages, Bengaluru City University.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Centre for Global languages, Bengaluru City University, has invited applications from students for certificate courses, diploma, higher diploma, advance diploma (8-month courses) in French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Chinese languages for the academic year 2021-22.

Last date for admission is October 10, and with fine is October 15.

For details, visit the office in person - Prasanna Kumar Block, behind Central College, Palace Road, near Mysore Bank Circle, Bengaluru University, Bengaluru - 560009. or call 080-22961280. For details, visit www.bcu.ac.in.


