Landslide in Nandi Hills

Access to hilltop cut off, district administration says restoration may take a week

A landslide was reported in Nandi Hills in Chikballapur district on August 25. Nandi Hills is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Karnataka due to its proximity to Bengaluru.

Gopal N., Special Officer, Nandi Hills, the landslide occurred following heavy rain on August 24 night. Around 20 feet of the road has been damaged cutting off access to the hilltop, he said.

The district administration said no one was injured in the incident.

Though no formal communication has been sent, the district administration said tourists won't be able to access the hills due to the landslide.

Mr. Gopal said, “Due to heavy rain on the night of August 24, a minor landslide occurred. The road has been damaged. There is no access to Nandi Hills. We are working on clearing the mud and restoring the road. Restoration work may take up to a week. We will see if any temporary arrangement can be made for now.”

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation has a property – Mayura Pine Top Nandi Hills – atop the hill. An official of the hotel told The Hindu, “There were no guests in the hotel. We cannot move out of the hotel now.”