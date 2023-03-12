HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Landlord booked for using dynamite to carry out blast at construction site in residential area

March 12, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Annapoorneshwarinagar police have registered a case against the family of an IAS officer and a contractor under the Explosive Substances Act for using a dynamite to carry out blasts at a construction site.

City-based advocate Somashekhar D.E., a resident of Kuvempu Main Road, Gidadakonenahalli, in his complaint said his house developed cracks due to the explosion.

When he questioned them, the accused allegedly threatened him with dire consequences, following which Mr. Somashekhar approached the police and filed a complaint.

The accused are building a school and while constructing the basement, they found a rock and used dynamite to blast and cleared the rock. Due to the explosion, panic gripped the local residents and his house adjacent to the construction site developed cracks, said the complainant. On Saturday, an FSL team visited the blast site and analysed the situation.

The police have now summoned the accused for questioning.

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.