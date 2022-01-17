Landfill at Hullahalli for waste generated by South and Bommanahallli zones

Bengaluru

17 January 2022 01:24 IST

The city will soon get a landfill at Hullahalli on the outskirts, which will be established under the ‘Shubhra Bengaluru’ scheme at a cost of ₹40.5 crore. Though the tender for the project had been submitted to the Urban Development Department in October last year, approval was accorded only recently.

The level of segregation of waste at source remains a dismal 40%, as a result of which much of the mixed waste being generated in the city is being sent to the landfill at Mittaganahalli that is fast nearing its capacity. This, coupled with waste processing plants yet to function at their full capacity, has necessitated the setting up of another landfill, said senior civic officials.

Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP’s Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), said the new landfill at Hullahalli would be a “scientific and sanitary” landfill. “The Mittaganahalli and Bagalur landfills were in the northern and eastern parts of the city. The transportation cost for sending waste from southern parts of the city to these landfills was very high. Once the landfill at Hullahalli is set up, mixed waste from South and Bommanahalli zones will be sent there,” he added.

With the tender now approved, the letter of acceptance will be awarded to the bidder by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd., the special purpose vehicle that has been created to manage all things related to solid waste management in the city. Mr. Khan said the project, which has been delayed for a couple of months, would be fast-tracked.

Comprehensive garbage tender

Meanwhile, the one-year term of the garbage tenders is coming to an end in many wards. The civic body had floated separate tenders for the collection of different streams of waste. With this coming to an end in many wards, the civic body is once again trying to go back to an earlier system that allowed one service provider to collect all streams of waste.

Confirming the development, Mr. Khan said the comprehensive tender document that was being prepared would take into account ragpickers, who are managing the dry waste collection centres. The tender would also include cleaning of the city in two shifts for optimal utilisation of available resources.

“We will soon consult with all stakeholders and experts in this regard, after which the BSWML will float the tender,” he said.