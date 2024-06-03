Land designated for Botanical Garden in Chikkaballapura gets submerged in water

In 2011, the Karnataka government announced that five botanical gardens will be developed on the lines of the Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru across the State. But according to the latest developments, there will only be four such gardens as the Horticulture Department is most likely to drop the project that was supposed to come up in Chikkaballapura district.

The work on the garden, which was planned to be named after Sir. M. Visvesvaraya in Chikkaballapura, has hit a roadblock after the land which was allotted for the project was submerged in water.

“We were given a land parcel of 70 acres for the development of the botanical garden near a lakebed by the district administration. But when the Hebbala – Nagavara (HN) Valley project filled up the lakes in the district, all 70 acres got submerged in water and hence, we had to stop the work. We had started the work and built a compound before it got submerged,” said M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director (Parks and Gardens), Horticulture Department.

As it is unlikely for the Department to find a large parcel of land like that again in the district, the garden might not become a reality, the official said.

Work in progress in Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada

Among the announced gardens is also the Dr. M.H. Mari Gowda Plant Conservation and Research Centre in Doddasagere in Tumakuru district, sprawling across 233 acres. This lung space is expected to be ready in the next seven to eight months.

Similarly, work is also going on at the Terakanahalli Botanical Garden in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district which will be spread over 24 acres. “We will have many endangered species from the Western Ghats in this garden and we are expecting the work to be completed in one and a half to two years,” Mr. Jagadeesh said.

Along with different plants from across the country and the world, the gardens will also be homes to many rare species of fruit and flowering plants. “We will also focus on conservation of natives species and inclusion of unique trees like the Adinsonia Digitata (which lives for around 5,000 years), Amherstia nobilis and Century Palm (in which flowering happens once in 100 years) in the botanical gardens,” Mr. Jagadeesh explained.

“The development of a botanical garden always takes time as we have to introduce many species and planting them takes a lot of time. We have been working on these constantly for 10 years,” he added.

Good footfall in Kannamangala and Mysuru

While Lingambudhi Botanical Garden (15 acres) in Mysuru was inaugurated in 2023, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Botanical Garden (70 acres) in Kannamangala in Bengaluru was inaugurated in 2021.

According to officials, around 1,000 – 2,000 people frequent the former every day and around 500 – 1,000 people visit the latter. “During the weekends and special occasions, the number goes up to 20,000 in Mysuru and we are expecting the footfall to increase in Kannamangala too as we wrap up some small works that are pending,” Mr. Jagadeesh said.