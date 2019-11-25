Bengaluru

‘Land acquisition for Bengaluru-Mysuru highway work will be completed by December’

A file photo of work being taken up by the National Highways Authority of India on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) expects the ongoing upgrade of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to reduce the travel time (currently over three hours) between the two cities by about 90 minutes. However, vehicle users will have to wait till mid-2022 for a smooth ride on the 140-odd-km highway.

In a reply to questions raised by P.C. Mohan, MP for Bengaluru Central, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that 85% of the land required for the project has been acquired. It has set a deadline of December 2019 for the process to be completed.

“The six-lane Bengaluru-Nidagatta-Mysuru road stretch was awarded in two packages in February 2018. Physical progress of about 18% has been achieved in the six-lane work on the Bengaluru-Nidagatta section. The appointed date for work on six-laning of the Nidagatta-Mysuru section has not been declared,” said the note.

The total cost of the project is approximately ₹7,400 crore; about ₹2,270 crore of this amount has already been spent. The scheduled completion time for six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidagatta-Mysuru road stretch is 30 months from the appointed date. The ministry reply also stated that the project has been taken up under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I approved by the Government of India, under which the Bengaluru to Mysuru stretch is envisaged as an economic corridor.

