Lam Research India to sponsor fellowship program for MTech students at IISc. Bengaluru

Lam Research India, a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) Bengaluru to offer a sponsored fellowship programme for second-year Master of Technology (MTech) students starting from the academic year 2022-23.

Lam India has been a part of CeNSE’s Industry Affiliate Program (IAP) since 2014 and was continuously engaging with the centre to collaborate on multiple innovative projects to advance the state of semiconductor technologies.

The MoU would reaffirm Lam Research’s commitment to developing deeper industry-academia collaboration while creating opportunities for CeNSE students to acquire specialised skills leading to career opportunities in the wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) industry.

Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president, and general manager at Lam Research India, said, “This gives us access to a strong talent pool at IISc., and we expect to significantly enhance our contribution to innovation in the ecosystem. The MoU will also facilitate training and development of CeNSE MTech students as we continue to work on advanced semiconductor technologies at Lam Research.”

“Industry-sponsored CeNSE MTech fellowships are aimed at attracting talent from the traditional areas of engineering and science, and exposing them to new opportunities in the emerging electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry,” said Prof. Srinivasan Raghavan, chairperson of CeNSE.

Second-year master’s students from mechanical and electrical engineering streams of CeNSE would be chosen for this programme. These students would receive an opportunity to conduct research on topics such as thermal management, materials and coating, additive manufacturing, and equipment Intelligence.

The programme would also help students bridge the gap between the knowledge they acquired in their undergraduate courses in mechanical, electrical, materials, and chemical engineering or physical and chemical sciences, and the job requirements of companies in this area.