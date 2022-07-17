Bengaluru

Lalitha Naik gets one more threatening letter

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 17, 2022 22:20 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 22:20 IST

Former Minister B.T. Lalitha Naik received a threatening letter, for the third time, on Saturday. Based on a complaint, the Sanjaynagar police have taken up a non-cognisable report and stepped up vigil in and around her residence.

According to the police, Ms. Naik has a gunman in addition to the surveillance that had been stepped up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Investigation is on into the earlier letters to track down the person responsible, a senior police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Naik earlier received two letters on July 3 and July 7, which said that she was among the 61 writers and Opposition party leaders in a ‘target list’.

The letters termed them as anti-nationals and threatened to eliminate them.

The third letter also contained pictures of the writers and political leaders, demanding that they publicly apologise or face death.

The State government had ordered a detailed probe into the letters and appointed a nodal officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police to supervise the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...