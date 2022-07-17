Lalitha Naik gets one more threatening letter

Former Minister B.T. Lalitha Naik received a threatening letter, for the third time, on Saturday. Based on a complaint, the Sanjaynagar police have taken up a non-cognisable report and stepped up vigil in and around her residence.

According to the police, Ms. Naik has a gunman in addition to the surveillance that had been stepped up.

Investigation is on into the earlier letters to track down the person responsible, a senior police officer said.

Ms. Naik earlier received two letters on July 3 and July 7, which said that she was among the 61 writers and Opposition party leaders in a ‘target list’.

The letters termed them as anti-nationals and threatened to eliminate them.

The third letter also contained pictures of the writers and political leaders, demanding that they publicly apologise or face death.

The State government had ordered a detailed probe into the letters and appointed a nodal officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police to supervise the investigation.