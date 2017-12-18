Lalbagh to get wooden showpieces soon

Soon, Lalbagh Botanical Gardens may have aesthetically placed wooden sculpture installations, similar to those in Cubbon Park.

M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Parks and Gardens, said that following the heavy rains in October, 12 trees, including a 250-year-old eucalyptus and a 200-year-old mango tree, came down. “We did not want to auction the wood. Instead, we decided to have wooden sculptures, similar to the ones in Cubbon Park,” he said.

Nearly 60 carvings would be possible with wood from fallen trees. “The trees — eucalyptus, mango, mahogany and few other species — are huge. While up to 12 sculptures may be possible from the 250-year-old eucalyptus tree, nearly 10 may be carved from the 200-year-old mango tree.”

Dr. Jagadeesh said the preparatory work is under way and the proposal is likely to be finalised in a week’s time. “As per the proposal, these wooden sculptures will be placed behind the Glass House, near the Java Fig area. Nearly half an acre of space is available. This is an ideal space, as it sees a lot of footfalls,” he added.

The Horticulture Department is coordinating with Shilpakala Academy and has requested them to send a team of sculptors to undertake the project. “We have requested a team of at least 40 sculptors to be deputed for the project. The department will consider inviting sculptors from other States as well,” he said.

H.V. Indiramma, registrar, Shilpakala Academy, said, “We work on many projects across the State. We do not have the budget to depute so many sculptors for one project.” The academy’s standing committee is likely to take a call on the issue in January.

Mini Niagra Falls to be inaugurated soon

The much-awaited mini ‘Niagra Falls’ at Lalbagh is all set to be inaugurated. M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Parks and Gardens, told The Hindu that only some minor engineering and civil works are pending. These, he claimed, would be completed within a week. “The trial runs have begun. We have sought a date for the inauguration from the office of S.S. Mallikarjuna, Minister for Horticulture,” he said.

Construction of the mini ‘Niagra Falls’ was taken up at a cost of ₹2.7 crore. The water from Lalbagh lake will drop from a height of 25 feet.

Renovation of library

The renovation of the Dr. M.H. Marigowda National Horticulture Library, which is adjacent to the residential quarters of the Director of Horticulture within Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, is being taken up by the Archaeology Department, for which the Horticulture Department has already deposited ₹95 lakh.

M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Parks and Gardens, said that several books in the library had been damaged due to water leakage. “The renovation work is nearly 80% complete. The Archaeology Department is replacing tiles on the roof with sturdy Mangalore tiles,” he said. The work, which was taken up six months ago, had been fast-tracked to ensure that the renovation is completed before the Republic Day Flower Show.