Lalbagh Republic Day Flower Show ends

The total amount collected during the Republic Day Flower Show at Lalbagh crossed ₹1 crore, with the Horticulture Department collecting over ₹1.1 crore.

A total of 2,30,943 people visited this year's flower show. It included 1,79,167 adults and 51,776 children. The last day saw around 85,500 visitors.

The flower show, which was a floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda, was held from January 19 to 26.