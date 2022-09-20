Lalbagh land issue: Probe to be handed over to Lokayukta

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 20, 2022 23:46 IST

Horticulture Minister Muniratna on Tuesday announced that the government will hand over the inquiry into the claims on land adjacent to Lalbagh to Lokayukta before taking a decision on the ownership. 

The announcement came in the Legislative Council while he was answering a question from Janata Dal Secular member K.A. Thippeswamy. Currently, the land measuring 2.08 acres is held by HOPCOMS. 

“The said land is being used by HOPCOMS since 1980. Mumbai-based Charisma Builders have gone to court in 2017 over the ownership,” the Minister said, adding that the documents have started coming out only since 2013.

Mr. Muniratna said that while there have been individual claimants for the land, the wakf board has also staked claim.

Clarifying that HOPCOMS has not illegally occupied the land, he said that the revenue records in BBMP show that the land belongs to the government.

