Lalbagh flower show to highlight Swami Vivekananda and his work

The Republic Day Lalbagh Flower Show 2020 from January 17 to 26 promises to be a sight to behold. More than six lakh flowers of different hues will be used to recreate the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, a floral representation of Swami Vivekananda's famous speech in Chicago, and a statue of the monk. It will include display of 1,008 sayings and screening of documentaries.

According to B. Venkatesh, Director, Horticulture Department, the rock memorial, including a temple on top, measuring 21 feet in length, 17 feet in height and 8 feet wide, will be the main attraction inside the Glass House. The rock memorial itself will be 36 feet in length. Iron, wood, bamboo, cement and sand have been used to create this rock memorial, which will have a moat-like structure.

M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director, said the 3.2 lakh flowers on the rock temple, 1.5 lakh flowers used for the floral representation of Swami Vivekandanda's famous speech in Chicago and over 40,000 saffron flowers used for the statue, will be changed twice during the 10-day flower show.

The other attractions include installation of over 100 boards that are 4 feet X 3 feet in dimension with information about Swami Vivekananda's life. Two large outdoor screens will be place – one in front of the Glass House and another at the Bonsai Circle – to screen documentaries.

A stage – Vivekananda Vedike – will be constructed. Here, the Vivekananda Sudhe programme will be held every day between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. when songs, especially those written by Kannada poets Kuvempu and G.S. Shivarudrappa about the saint will be performed by artistes.

The Horticulture Department has tied up with the Information and Broadcasting Department, and had brought out a booklet on the life of the saint.

More than 1,000 children from schools run by the Ramakrishna Mission will be dressed as Swami Vivekananda.“This is only for one day. The children will walk around Lalbagh, with their escorts, to create awareness among visitors, on the day of the inauguration,” said Mr. Jagadeesh.

Another speciality this year is that flowers from 10 different countries have been imported for the show. As many as 37 different species in 235 colour shades and patterns will be displayed. That apart, many varieties of temperate flowers from Ooty and Sikkim will be displayed.

Security arrangements

With over five lakh people expected to attend the Republic Day Flower Show, heavy security arrangements will be in place. More than 108 CCTV cameras will be installed across the botanical garden. Police will be deputed for the duration of the show along with Lalbagh's security personnel.

Extra security will be provided on holidays and weekends, when the footfall is likely to be more. Door frame metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors will be installed at all the entrances. A separate police post will be set up near the Glass House.

Free entry for children

Entry is free for school students during the flower show, except on January 17 (the day of inauguration), and weekends (January 19, 25 and 26). School buses can enter through the Double Road entrance. Joint Director M. Jagadeesh said the entrance fee for adults is ₹70 and children (aged below 12 years) is ₹20. Tickets for the flower show will also be available online on Bookmyshow to prevent crowding and queues at ticket counters.

Towards a litter-free show

Over the past few years, a serious effort has been made to ensure that the flower show is litter-free. The Horticulture Department has roped in solid waste management experts. Preliminary meetings were held with Hasiru Dala, Beautiful Bengaluru, and organisations promoting better waste management practices.

Wet and dry bins will be placed at appropriate places. Officials expressed hope that this year, the show will be plastic-free. Officials have appealed to visitors, shopkeepers and those manning stalls inside the botanical garden to not uses single-use disposables and plastic items.