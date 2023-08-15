ADVERTISEMENT

Lalbagh flower show records 8.26 lakh footfall 

August 15, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden drew to close on Tuesday with 2.45 lakh visitors thronging the garden on the final day. According to officials, a total of 8.26 lakh footfall was registered this year.

During the weekend, about 4 lakh people bought tickets to take a glimpse of the artistic floral presentation. The show garnered more number of people in the last three days. The Horticulture Department earned ₹3.67 crore from the tickets, ₹27 lakh from stall rent and ₹2.91 lakh from exhibitors entry fee.

On Independence Day, long queues were seen at the Lalbagh metro station. Due to uncontrollable crowd, the department gave free entry on all gates for the public on the final day. Last year, the department had allowed some free entry.

Kusuma G., Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, Lalbagh told The Hindu that compared to last year, the footfall was roughly same.

