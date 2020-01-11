Lalbagh flower show a tribute to Swami Vivekananda

This Republic Day, the flower show at Lalbagh from January 17 to 26 will be dedicated to Swami Vivekananda to mark his 157th birth anniversary.

Some of the highlights of the show will include a replica of Swami Vivekananda and the important milestones of his life. His iconic speech and message at the World Parliament of Religions at Chicago in 1893 will be presented on the walls of the glass house. Apart from this, details of the Chicago speech will be telecast. Swami Vivekananda’s famous Kanyakumari resolve and Kanyakumari Rock Memorial will also find representation.

M. Jagadeesh, joint director, parks and gardens, Lalbagh, said: “When Swami Vivekananda visited Bengaluru in 1892, he had rested near Majestic. The front yard bench he sat on has become a monument and is now conserved at the Ramakrishna Ashram. A replica of this will be on display. There will also be various floral replicas of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Sarada Devi.”