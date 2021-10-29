Lakhs assemble to sing Kannada songs across Karnataka

Bengaluru

29 October 2021 01:34 IST

The songs focused on the language and culture of Karnataka

Mass singing of three popular Kannada songs was organised on Thursday by the State Government in the run-up to Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1. About 18 lakh people participated in them across Karnataka.

On the footsteps of the Vidhana Soudha, government employees of all cadre gathered to sing the chosen songs, while similar events were held in other cities and towns. In Bengaluru, mass singing events were held in front of Ravindra Kalakshetra and the BBMP office.

Advertising

Advertising

The songs chosen were Baarisu Kannada Dindimava, Jogada Siri Belakinalli, and Huttidare Kannada Naadali Huttabeku, which highlight the Kannada language and the culture of Karnataka. The programme was part of the ‘Kannadakkagi Naavu’ campaign. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Hubballi. He administered an oath to the people gathered that they would speak and transact in Kannada in their everyday life. According to a release from the Government, similar events were also held in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kasaragod.